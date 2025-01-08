Boise Contemporary Theater Brings 5X5 Cast Back to Boise

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boise Contemporary Theater will open 2025 with On The Other Hand, We’re Happy by Daf James featuring the celebrated 2022 Rogue Machine Theater cast from L.A. Originally directed by Cameron Watson, BCT brought this play as a reading last season, and after considerable acclaim, decided to fully produce it on their MainStage for their 24|25 Season. Previews start Wednesday, January 22 and shows continue through Saturday, February 8, 2025.



On The Other Hand, We’re Happy by award-winning Welsh playwright Daf James is a play about love, hope, and redemption crafted around a young couple's dreams of adopting. A single dad agrees to meet his adopted daughter’s birth mother. Will what they have in common outweigh their differences? Three lives forever changed. A tender, funny, hopeful play about being a mum when your name is Dad. In the playwright’s words, “Fundamentally, this is a play about love. I hope it will give people an insight into adoption, challenge presumptions across class, and give audiences a chance to interrogate their own sense of social responsibility. It seems to me that we’re increasingly in need of stories of hope and redemption.”



Winning the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for the 2022 production, On The Other Hand, We’re Happy garnered this praise from the LA Times, “Good theater that challenges us to rethink our concept of family and social obligation.” The Times UK called it, “A funny, tender and endearing play… bring tissues but expect to laugh.” TheatreWeekly gave it five stars and called it, “Quite simply a triumph… a piece you cannot afford to miss.”



Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick added, “I had the incredible fortune of being directed by Cam Watson in one of the last plays that I did. And I played opposite Alexandra Hellquist. To have their incredible talents come to Boise is hard to believe. Adding Christian and Rori to that mix, with Daf James's hilarious and touching script means even more. I am so excited to bring all of it to BCT's amazing patrons.”

