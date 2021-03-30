Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Summer Reading Series

It's time to go outside and Play! Experience intriguing new plays straight off the page, and imagine the visual world without full sets, costumes or props. Let your creativity fill in the blanks.

Soak up the warm summer sun as you enjoy an evening of theater in a casual and laid-back fashion in Boise's beautiful outdoors, featuring some of Boise's finest talent, and some of the hottest new scripts. Then join a discussion with the actors, directors and playwrights who bring these remarkable works of art to life.

The 21-22 Summer Reading Season titles have not yet been announced, but stay tuned to https://bctheater.org/summer-reading-series/ for updates.

Dates:

June 28, 2021 | 7PM

July 26, 2021 | 7PM

August 30, 2021 | 7PM

September 27, 2021 | 7PM - Tentative

Seating is General Admission.