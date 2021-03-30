Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Summer Reading Series

The 21-22 Summer Reading Season titles have not yet been announced, but stay tuned for updates!

Mar. 30, 2021  
Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Summer Reading Series

It's time to go outside and Play! Experience intriguing new plays straight off the page, and imagine the visual world without full sets, costumes or props. Let your creativity fill in the blanks.

Soak up the warm summer sun as you enjoy an evening of theater in a casual and laid-back fashion in Boise's beautiful outdoors, featuring some of Boise's finest talent, and some of the hottest new scripts. Then join a discussion with the actors, directors and playwrights who bring these remarkable works of art to life.

The 21-22 Summer Reading Season titles have not yet been announced, but stay tuned to https://bctheater.org/summer-reading-series/ for updates.

Dates:

June 28, 2021 | 7PM

July 26, 2021 | 7PM

August 30, 2021 | 7PM

September 27, 2021 | 7PM - Tentative

Seating is General Admission.

  • Single Ticket - $15.00
  • 25-and-Under Ticket - $10.00

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Megan Levine
Megan Levine

Related Articles View More Boise Stories
Ballet Idaho Releases NEWDANCE! Photo

Ballet Idaho Releases NEWDANCE!

Boise Contemporary Theater Celebrates World Theater Day With a Giveaway Photo

Boise Contemporary Theater Celebrates World Theater Day With a Giveaway

Boise Contemporary Theater Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING Photo

Boise Contemporary Theater Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Theater Lab: Mainstage Photo

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Theater Lab: Mainstage


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Michael Sheen Talks Performing to An Empty Old Vic Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Original Theatre Company's THE HAUNTING OF ALICE BOWLES
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Hampstead Theatre's THE DUMB WAITER in New Trailer
  • VIDEO: Listen to 'Fade to Grey' the Second Song From the Workshop of WORLD APART