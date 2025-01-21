Ballet Idaho Reveals New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ballet Idaho Board of Trustees has named Madeline Turnock the new executive director of Ballet Idaho. As executive director, Madeline Turnock will work to further Ballet Idaho's mission to engage with Idaho communities and beyond to create immersive dance performances and educational experiences accessible to all.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our new executive director mid-season and forever grateful to Artistic Director Garrett Anderson for stepping in as our interim leader,” says Board President Mary Beth Chandler. “Thank you one and all for participating in a national search for our next chapter. The Board of Directors is committed to working with Madeline as she integrates into our community, our dance family, and our expression of the arts. We invite all Idahoans to celebrate the movement of dance as we finish our season and plan for the next one.”

“Madeline's wealth of leadership experience, affinity for the art form, and valuable cross-industry perspective will serve her well in this role," shared Anderson. "I look forward to collaborating with Madeline as we lead this organization along with Associate Artistic Director Anne Mueller. This organization has seen important growth over the last several years, and Madeline is the right person to help steward Ballet Idaho into its next chapter.”

"Ballet has the power to transform lives and communities, and I'm so honored to join Ballet Idaho to continue delivering the region's highest quality dance performances and instruction,” Turnock says. “The artistry of Ballet Idaho's dancers and Garrett Anderson's artistic direction are a national treasure based right here in the Treasure Valley."

Turnock brings extensive nonprofit, for-profit, and foundation leadership to the role, having served in multiple board and management roles, including in corporate communications for Umpqua Bank, in the president's office of Oregon's largest nonprofit university, and as a vice president at H&K Strategies. She enjoyed many years of ballet training as a youth all the way through pre-professional, studying with Barbara Remington, Oregon Ballet Theater, Summer Dance Lab, and on full scholarship at the Joffrey Ballet's summer school. She earned a master's degree in organizational leadership and a bachelor's degree in public relations and English literature from Gonzaga University.

Tunock will assume the role on January 21, 2025, and will lead the organization alongside Anderson, who is in his seventh season as artistic director and who has served as interim executive director for the past 18 months.

