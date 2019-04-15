2019/20 Fred Meyer Broadway In Boise Season Announced

The national tour of the Broadway musical HAMILTON will play at the Morrison Center in Boise as part of the 20/21 Season, it was announced today by Morrison Center Executive Director James Patrick and the Fred Meyer Broadway in Boise series.

All 19/20 Season Ticket Holders who renew their subscription for the 20/21 Season will have first access to tickets for the premiere Boise engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public.*

The Morrison Center, in collaboration with Broadway Across America, is also proud to announce its exciting Fred Meyer Broadway in Boise 19/20 Season. This season's lineup includes something for everyone.

The Fred Meyer Broadway in Boise series opens the 19/20 Season with WAITRESS (November 7-9, 2019), an uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Next, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL (November 22-24, 2019) brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage, followed by one of the longest-running Broadway musicals of all time FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (January 3-5, 2020).

Then Broadway and London's award-winning smash comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (January 31 - February 2, 2020) comes to Boise. And concluding the season, BANDSTAND (April 3-5, 2020), the story of six soldiers returning from war and finally finding a place to call home.

Season Ticket Holders are also first in line to purchase tickets to the explosive and utterly unique show, STOMP (February 21-22, 2020) and THE BOOK OF MORMON (June 2-7, 2020) back by popular demand.



"Following up on the heels of last season's blockbuster Broadway series, the 19/20 Fred Meyer Broadway in Boise Season delivers many award-winning, Idaho premiere productions" said the Morrison Center's Executive Director, James Patrick. "Season Ticket Holders enjoy a wide selection of quality entertainment at a discounted price and get great seats, plus other benefits, including being first in line for HAMILTON in 20/21. I urge patrons to subscribe today and be part of the magic!"

Season ticket renewal packets have been mailed to current Season Ticket Holders. Prices, including all fees, taxes, and parking, start at just $235.00 for all five shows on subscription. Season tickets are discounted off regular ticket prices. Patrons renewing their subscriptions receive first right of refusal until Friday, May 3, 2019. New Season Ticket Holder orders will be accepted on Friday, May 3, 2019 and processed in order of receipt after the renewal process is complete.

Group tickets are available for parties of 10 or more and include a savings off the base ticket price! Some restrictions apply. Group ticket orders will be available after season ticket orders have been processed and on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have questions regarding group tickets please email mccservice@boisestate.edu or call 208.426.1111. For information on all group sales opportunities at the Morrison Center, visit www.MorrisonCenter.com/events/group-sales.

19/20 SEASON DETAILS



WAITRESS Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:00 PM



Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. WAITRESS includes mature themes. Parental discretion advised.





A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

Friday, November 22, 2019 at 8:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage!

Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.





FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 8:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!







THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy!





BANDSTAND

Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8:00 PM Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM

From three-time Tony winner and HAMILTON choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. Six soldiers return from war and, through the power of music, finally find a place to call home. "The show defies you not to be moved" (Time Out New York).







STOMP (Season Add-On)

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8:00 PM

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

THE BOOK OF MORMON (Season Add-On)

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 8:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM

It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Contains explicit language. *Season Ticket Holders additional tickets and exchanges may be restricted for all shows in the 19/20 season, including HAMILTON in the 20/21 season.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You