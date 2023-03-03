Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) and the Boise Phil have teamed up to bring a spectacular free concert to Treasure Valley kids and families on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Morrison Center. The concert is free, but you must get a ticket (limit 6 per person): https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228301®id=110&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fboisephil.org%2Fbp_event%2Ffamily-concert?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Collaboration is a cornerstone of BCT's culture and Education Director Jennifer Stockwell-Fortner relished the opportunity to do so with another professional Boise arts organization. Given that the missions of both align so closely, it made sense to work together to make this concert even more engaging for kids and families. Concert selections will include songs that may be familiar from movies like "E.T." and cartoons such as "Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog." BCT Education Director Jennifer Stockwell-Fortner added, "Music and Theater go hand in hand, and we were thrilled to be asked to bring the characters of Sound and Silence to life in this fun and free all-ages concert. Stories can be told in so many different ways and this new experience of storytelling with the beloved Boise Philharmonic is a treat. I'm so excited to be directing the story portion of this production and look forward to more collaborations in the future."

Boise Contemporary Theater's education program fosters early arts appreciation, making it a natural fit for this free concert, a culmination of the Boise Phil's pilot music education program Sonic Boom!, a free ten-week curriculum teaching Idaho elementary students the foundations of listening to and appreciating music. "We believe that all students deserve access to high-quality musical experiences," explained Laura Reynolds, Boise Phil Executive Director.

Boise Phil's mission involves reflecting the energy and heartbeat of our communities through invigorating musical experiences that touch the human spirit. Boise Contemporary Theater's mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience. For more information on the Boise Phil, visit https://boisephil.org. For more information on Boise Contemporary Theater, visit https://bctheater.org.