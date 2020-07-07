Theatre of Gadsden Will Present its Postponed Production of BEEHIVE Beginning July 16

Theatre of Gadsden has postponed its production of Beehive, originally set for March, to July 16-19, 2020.

BEEHIVE celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960's with such timeless hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Me and Bobby McGee." Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation.

The theatre will only be allowing sales of 120 seats per evening - this is a little less than half of the seating capacity. Seating will be General Admission only, rather than reserved seats. This allows the company to be able to seat patrons with their family group, as well as being able to keep appropriate distances between groups of patrons.

All staff will be wearing masks and gloves and all areas of the facility will be disinfected carefully throughout performances and before/after each performance. Facial coverings are highly recommended for patrons in the interest of safety for all involved, and temperature checks will be required via no-contact forehead thermometers prior to anyone entering the building.

Tickets can be purchased here.

