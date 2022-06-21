Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents MAMMA MIA! Next Month

Theatre Tuscaloosa is presenting the mega-musical, Mamma Mia!, July 15-24, 2022, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

Based on the music of the iconic 70s band, ABBA, Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie, who is ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. There is just one hitch - she has never met her father and wants him present for the big day. She invites three candidates whom she secretly discovers in her mother's diary. When they all arrive, however, Sophie's mother, Donna, is shocked. As Sophie, Sky, Donna, her friends, and the three possible dads prepare for the big day, emotions run high and surprises abound in an enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship.

"We are thrilled to bring the highly talented Grease production team back together for Mamma Mia!, helmed by director Stephen Tyler Davis," said Executive Producer Tina Turley. "Stephen brings a world of positive energy to every show he directs, and we know he and his team are going to create another hit show this summer with the amazing cast he's assembled."

Reagan Branch and Sam Allen play the happy young couple, Sophie and Sky, and Jamie Shannon Ferguson Ertle takes the stage as Sophie's mother, Donna. Bradley Logan, John Walker, and Steven Yates enter as the three potential paternal candidates, and Lindsey Jones and Brandy Johnson join in as Donna's Dynamos, Tanya and Rosie. Other cast members include Cole Cabiness, Sam Hodo, Ava Theros, Meredith Vaughn, Ivan Taylor, Anna Grace Haley, Kim C. Palm, Sarah Kathryn Bonds, Amanda Smedberg, Laura White, Sara Dudley Thompson, Audrey-Reagan Thompson, Linda Bonds, Sydney Galloway, Melissa Grantham, Jenna Johnson, Hanne Roberts, Helen Smith, Averie Bonneville, Veronica Cooper, Piper Hathorne, Vannah Smalley, Nate Blakely, Gabriel Carden, Colton Crowe, and James Cooper Snodsmith.

"I can't wait to work with our fabulously talented cast," said Davis. "And I'm equally excited to reunite with this creative team. Lindsay Troha, Leslie Poss, and the staff at Theatre Tuscaloosa are dream collaborators!"

Davis' production team includes musical director Leslie Poss, choreographer Lindsay Sockler Troha, stage manager Ashlyn Lambert, scenic designer Richard Dunham, lighting designer Erin Hisey, sound designer Max Blevins/EatMyBeats, props designer Linda Bonds, and costume designer Jeanette Waterman. Mamma Mia!'s music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, with the book written by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia! is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2021-22 season is supported by its producing partner Shelton State Community College, the City of Tuscaloosa, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, signature sponsor Claire Friday, Cartography Consulting, WVUA23, and Tuscaloosa Radio. Mamma Mia! is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, the Bank of Moundville, and Ellis Architects.

Performances will be held July 15-24 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Thursday, and Saturday, July 16, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesday, and Saturday, July 23. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and members of the military, and $16 for students and children. Special rates are available for Shelton State students and for groups of ten or more, if purchased in advance. A special Pay-What-You-Can final dress rehearsal benefitting the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship will be open to the public on Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or at 205.391.2277.