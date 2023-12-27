Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul & the Greatest Hits at the Alabama Theatre

The performance is set for December 29, 2023.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

The Fab Four Performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul & the Greatest Hits at the Alabama Theatre

The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute comes to the Alabama Theatre this week. The performance is set for December 29, 2023.

The 2023 tour brings their all new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits.

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

The stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.


