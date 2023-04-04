THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS to be Presented at Theatre Tuscaloosa in May

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present The Hallelujah Girls, a comedy by Jones, Hope, Wooten, May 26 - June 4, 2023, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Rd).

In Eden Falls, Georgia, five best gal-pals set out to start a new life by renovating an old church into their dream beauty parlor - the SPA-DEE-DAH! When their arch-rival announces she will stop at nothing to shut them down, the ladies band together to keep their dream alive. Mix in the arrival of a sexy ex-boyfriend, an unexpected marriage proposal, and an unwelcome demolition crew, and you've got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout "Hallelujah!"

"It has everything - comedy, romance, intrigue, backstabbing, and the joy of dreams fulfilled," Director Dianna Shaw said. "I am excited to bring this fun show to life with this wonderful mix of veteran and fresh talent."

The cast includes Alisa Beckwith, Bradley Logan, Louise Manos, Kim C. Palm, NorQuina Rieves, Ernie Turley, Tina Turley, Shenika Willams. DeAnthony Mays and Valerie Trull are cast as understudies.

Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Director Tina Turley said, "I am so excited to step back into acting with this show!" Turley last acted with Theatre Tuscaloosa in Lights Out for Christmas In Cootah County: A Country (COVID) Christmas Carol in 2020.

The rest of the production team includes Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Lynn Hutton, scenic and props designer; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Matt Reynolds, lighting designer; Teresa Gawrych, sound designer; Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup designer; and Ellie DeFreese and Ebony Wesley, assistant stage managers.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2022-23 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, WVUA23, Tuscaloosa MedSpa, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The Hallelujah Girls is sponsored by Robertson Banking. The 2022-23 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday and Saturday May 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday May 28 and 31 at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday June 1-2 at 7:30p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday June 3-4 at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can final dress rehearsal/preview will be presented on Thursday May 25 at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which support the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, members of the military and SSCC Employees, $14 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $7 for SSCC students. Due to mild language and discussions of adult relationships, this show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here or 205.391.2277.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is a 501c3 not-for-profit community theatre located on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. Theatre Tuscaloosa has been enriching the greater Tuscaloosa community since 1971 through quality theatrical productions and educational outreach.