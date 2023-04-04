Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS to be Presented at Theatre Tuscaloosa in May

In Eden Falls, Georgia, five best gal-pals set out to start a new life by renovating an old church into their dream beauty parlor.

Apr. 04, 2023  

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS to be Presented at Theatre Tuscaloosa in May

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present The Hallelujah Girls, a comedy by Jones, Hope, Wooten, May 26 - June 4, 2023, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Rd).

In Eden Falls, Georgia, five best gal-pals set out to start a new life by renovating an old church into their dream beauty parlor - the SPA-DEE-DAH! When their arch-rival announces she will stop at nothing to shut them down, the ladies band together to keep their dream alive. Mix in the arrival of a sexy ex-boyfriend, an unexpected marriage proposal, and an unwelcome demolition crew, and you've got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout "Hallelujah!"

"It has everything - comedy, romance, intrigue, backstabbing, and the joy of dreams fulfilled," Director Dianna Shaw said. "I am excited to bring this fun show to life with this wonderful mix of veteran and fresh talent."

The cast includes Alisa Beckwith, Bradley Logan, Louise Manos, Kim C. Palm, NorQuina Rieves, Ernie Turley, Tina Turley, Shenika Willams. DeAnthony Mays and Valerie Trull are cast as understudies.

Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Director Tina Turley said, "I am so excited to step back into acting with this show!" Turley last acted with Theatre Tuscaloosa in Lights Out for Christmas In Cootah County: A Country (COVID) Christmas Carol in 2020.

The rest of the production team includes Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Lynn Hutton, scenic and props designer; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Matt Reynolds, lighting designer; Teresa Gawrych, sound designer; Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup designer; and Ellie DeFreese and Ebony Wesley, assistant stage managers.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2022-23 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, WVUA23, Tuscaloosa MedSpa, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The Hallelujah Girls is sponsored by Robertson Banking. The 2022-23 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday and Saturday May 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday May 28 and 31 at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday June 1-2 at 7:30p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday June 3-4 at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can final dress rehearsal/preview will be presented on Thursday May 25 at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which support the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, members of the military and SSCC Employees, $14 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $7 for SSCC students. Due to mild language and discussions of adult relationships, this show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here or 205.391.2277.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is a 501c3 not-for-profit community theatre located on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. Theatre Tuscaloosa has been enriching the greater Tuscaloosa community since 1971 through quality theatrical productions and educational outreach.




SZA, Calvin Harris, Red Hot Chili Peppers & More to Perform at Hangout Music Festival Photo
SZA, Calvin Harris, Red Hot Chili Peppers & More to Perform at Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival has announced the updated soundtrack and schedule to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21.
Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents PROJECT BROADWAY This Summer Photo
Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents PROJECT BROADWAY This Summer
Project Broadway takes actors a step beyond a traditional musical theatre camp, encouraging each student to discover their own voice, connect, collaborate, and make a new Broadway-style performance project through the collective creative process.
THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in May Photo
THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in May
In Eden Falls, Georgia, five best gal-pals set out to start a new life by renovating an old church into their dream beauty parlor – the SPA-DEE-DAH! When their arch-rival announces she will stop at nothing to shut them down, the ladies band together to keep their dream alive.
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway In Birminghams 2023-24 Season Photo
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway In Birmingham's 2023-24 Season
The American Theatre Guild has announced its 23–24 Season for the BJCC Concert Hall. The BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES will include the following Broadway touring productions: MEAN GIRLS, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Disney's ALADDIN, HADESTOWN, and PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. 

More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents PROJECT BROADWAY This SummerTheatre Tuscaloosa Presents PROJECT BROADWAY This Summer
March 28, 2023

Project Broadway takes actors a step beyond a traditional musical theatre camp, encouraging each student to discover their own voice, connect, collaborate, and make a new Broadway-style performance project through the collective creative process.
THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in MayTHE HALLELUJAH GIRLS Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in May
March 16, 2023

In Eden Falls, Georgia, five best gal-pals set out to start a new life by renovating an old church into their dream beauty parlor – the SPA-DEE-DAH! When their arch-rival announces she will stop at nothing to shut them down, the ladies band together to keep their dream alive.
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway In Birmingham's 2023-24 SeasonHADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway In Birmingham's 2023-24 Season
March 10, 2023

The American Theatre Guild has announced its 23–24 Season for the BJCC Concert Hall. The BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES will include the following Broadway touring productions: MEAN GIRLS, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Disney's ALADDIN, HADESTOWN, and PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. 
The University Of Montevallo Theatre Department Presents TARTUFFEThe University Of Montevallo Theatre Department Presents TARTUFFE
March 7, 2023

The University of Montevallo College of Fine Arts-Theatre Department will present a unique iteration of the classic French theatre piece Tartuffe by Molière directed by Associate Professor Marcus Lane.
Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents SISTER ACT This Summer Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents SISTER ACT This Summer
February 27, 2023

Join Theatre Tuscaloosa this summer as they take audiences to heaven with Sister Act the musical, July 14-23, 2023, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.
share