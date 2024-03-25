Student Blog: A Small Glimpse of Senior Year as a Musical Theatre Major

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It feels like just yesterday I was arriving at The University of Alabama’s campus in my pink, cloth mask with bright eyes and big dreams for the next four years of my life. If only that freshman girl could see me now as I’m settling into my last semester of senior year. Things are busy, but I am slowly knocking things off my very last academic "to do list." Here's a quick overview of what my life looks like as a senior Musical Theatre major in my last semester of school!

The week I arrived back on campus after Winter Break, I performed my BFA Musical Theatre Senior Project Cabaret. The University of Alabama’s Musical Theatre BFA requires each graduate to take a “Senior Project” course. Although students have full creative liberty to choose whatever project they desire (cabaret, research presentation, thesis paper, etc.), most students choose to direct and produce their own solo cabaret. I took the course in the fall so that I could perform the show the week we got back from Winter Break.

A glimpse inside my Senior Project program.

My Senior Project was entitled “Something To Say” and was a 40 minute program full of different solos, scenes, duets, group musical numbers, and more. I settled on this because it symbolizes the voice I've discovered over the last four years at UA. Coming into college, I struggled with people-pleasing and censoring my thoughts to keep others happy. As a senior, I recognize that this is an unrealistic and damaging mentality. I have learned that having confidence in my thoughts, beliefs, and talents, while still being vulnerable and honest is more important than pretending things are always perfect. The featured pieces in the show not only resonated with me as a performer, but also explored characters with impactful messages too. I was so grateful to have the support of my friends, family, and faculty members as I performed the show. It went wonderfully, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to leave my mark before graduation.

I chose not to be in a departmental show during my last semester for personal reasons, so now that my Senior Project is over, I can truly focus on my classes for the next few months. I am enrolled in: Directing, Theatre History II, Voice Lessons, Advanced Tap, and Intro To Story/ Filmmaking. I worked diligently during my time as an underclassmen and took 16+ credit hours each semester so that my final semesters would have a lighter course load. I am thanking my past self for that one; having less classes in my senior year has been a blessing!

My favorite class that I am taking so far is definitely Advanced Tap. I really enjoy that style of dance and constantly feel challenged by the new material that is thrown my way. However, Directing class does take a close second. I am currently working on an independent directing scene from I and You by Lauren Gunderson. I love being able to cultivate a theatrical atmosphere with complete control. Directing is something I really enjoy, and I am excited to be taking a class that will help guide me in practicing this art.

Taking my final bowduring my Senior Project.

As I continue to pave my way through this last semester, I find myself in the same position I was back in my senior year of highschool - thankful for the memories and experiences this school has given me, but itching to transition to something else. I’ve lived in the academia world for over 14 years now, so I’m looking forward to forging my career in the professional performing arts industry. I’m not certain of what lies ahead, but I know that I am prepared. Until then, I’ll be here - barreling my way through classes & soaking up the last few moments at UA before graduation!

