Sampad to Present South Asian Arts Programme in Birmingham

NEW! Birmingham Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Birmingham & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sampad South Asian Arts & Heritage has announced their 2026/27 programme, bringing inspiring theatre, heritage, music and dance to audiences across Birmingham.

From a thought-provoking new play exploring young people and artificial intelligence, to live music and contemporary and classical Indian dance, the new programme offers something for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Piali Ray, Artistic Director of Sampad, says: 'We want to create a programme that reflects the people and times we live in, while celebrating the diversity of South Asian arts and the artists who bring these stories to life. Our 2026/27 programme gives us a chance to shine a light on the changing faces, experiences and stories within our communities. It's about creating opportunities for people to come together, discover something new and connect with one another, reflecting our values of being rooted and responsive, connecting people and breaking down barriers.'

Can We Talk? – Theatre exploring AI and mental health

As part of BEDLAM Arts and Mental Health Symposium 2026, happening on 6th and 7th November, Sampad presents Can We Talk?, a new 30-minute theatre production exploring the growing relationship between young people, artificial intelligence and mental health.

Written by Rochi Rampal and developed with young people, parents, headteachers and mental health professionals, the play follows a teenager who begins turning to AI for emotional support instead of the people around them.

Set within a British South Asian family, Can We Talk? explores questions about technology, communication, mental health and what it means to be there for one another. The cast includes Sneya Ranjani (BBC Doctors, The Eternals), Harpreet Kaur and Niall Heaton.

Rochi Rampal, Writer of Can We Talk?, says: 'There's no ignoring our intrigue, fear and perhaps even awe around what artificial intelligence is doing, and what it might mean for our future. With its existence front and centre of our day to day lives and our seeming lack of control over how deeply it seeps into how we live, a theatre production offers a unique space to explore questions of human connection, particularly across generations. Through Can We Talk?, we can't solve all the questions, but we can create space to think, listen and talk about them together.'

Stratford Road Walking Tour: Diwali Special

On 7 November, Sampad's popular Stratford Road Walking Tour gets a special Diwali makeover, taking participants into the heart of Stratford Road as the neighbourhood prepares for the festival of light.

With shops stocking up on festive treats, colourful decorations appearing along the street and the aromas of sweets, spices and freshly prepared food filling the air, the tour will hear stories of migration, visit Asian shops, a Hindu temple, a wedding superstore and a Yemeni restaurant, whilst discovering some of the street's lesser-known stories.

Along the way, the sights, sounds, flavours and traditions of Diwali bring Stratford Road to life, offering a glimpse into how the festival is celebrated and how traditions continue to evolve across generations.

Chai and Chat: From Fast Fashion to Upcycling

On 12 November, Sampad and Birmingham Back to Backs welcomes sustainable fashion entrepreneur Rukhsana Sardar.

Rukhsana will share her journey from working internationally in fast fashion to building her own upcycling business, exploring how unwanted clothing can be given a second life. The evening will include conversation, practical ideas and a Q&A, with participants invited to bring along an upcycling project for advice.

An Evening with Vidya Patel

Birmingham-born dance artist and choreographer Vidya Patel returns to her home city for An Evening with Vidya Patel, bringing together Indian Classical and contemporary dance and music. She will be joined by regional dancers Shreya Vathsa and Shriya Sharma, bringing together artists with a shared connection to the region.

Trained in Kathak, Vidya draws inspiration from music, poetry and visual art. Since appearing on the first BBC Young Dancer in 2015, she has performed and presented work at some of the UK's leading cultural venues, including Sadler's Wells, the Royal Opera House, Southbank Centre, Tate Modern and the V&A.

This special Birmingham performance celebrates her connection to the city and her continuing artistic journey.

Vidya comments: 'Birmingham is the place where I was born, grew up and have spent the majority of my life. It holds so many connections, memories and experiences especially with dance. I'm really excited to have this opportunity to share the evening with two wonderful dancers Shreya Vathsa and Shriya Sharma from the region and present an evening of dance and choreography to audiences in Birmingham.

It feels really special to be performing in Birmingham again, reconnecting with a place and audiences that have played such an important role in my journey, and I hope this can be the beginning of more opportunities to create work here and bring dance experiences to wider audiences and communities across the city.'

Midday Mantra returns

Sampad and B:Music's Midday Mantra returns this November and continues throughout 2027, bringing audiences a vibrant programme of South Asian music and performance.

The series travels across musical traditions and contemporary styles, from Indian classical and folk music to jazz, electronic and contemporary sounds. 2027 performances include New Year, New Sounds in January, Love Songs in February and Spirit of Spring in May, however opening the series in November 2026 will be Bangla Special, a lunchtime celebration of Bangla music and dance. Led by acclaimed UK-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Amith Dey, he will be joined by award-winning Bangladeshi vocalist Abanti Sithi, known as the 'Whistle Queen of Bangladesh.'

Asian Spring returns in 2027

Sampad's much-loved Asian Spring returns in 2027, bringing hundreds of dancers together for a spectacular celebration of South Asian dance and community.

Featuring community dance groups from across Birmingham and the wider region, Asian Spring showcases the dedication and talent of performers of all ages and experience levels. From the intricate storytelling and footwork of Kathak to the vibrant energy of Bhangra, the event celebrates the breadth of South Asian dance while giving local dancers the opportunity to perform on stage and share their passion with audiences.

LISTINGS

Can We Talk?

6–7 November 2026

Midlands Arts Centre, £7.95 tickets available from: sampad.org.uk/event/can-we-talk-6

Stratford Road Walking Tour: Diwali Special

7 November 2026

Meeting point The Bordesley Centre, £15 tickets available from: sampad.org.uk/event/stratford-road-walking-tour-diwali-special

Midday Mantra: Bangla Special

7 November 2026

Symphony Hall, £10 tickets available from sampad.org.uk/event/mmantra-bangla-special

Chai & Chat: From Fast Fashion to Upcycling

12 November 2026, 6pm

Birmingham Back to Backs, £7 tickets from sampad.org.uk/event/chai-and-chat-rukhsana-sardar

An Evening with Vidya Patel

21 November 2026

Birmingham Repertory Theatre, £13.50 tickets from sampad.org.uk/event/an-evening-with-vidya-patel

Asian Spring

Dates and venue to be confirmed

Tickets will be available from sampad.org.uk/event

ABOUT SAMPAD SOUTH ASIAN ARTS & HERITAGE

Sampad champion and celebrate South Asian arts and heritage across the Midlands, the UK and internationally.

Through a world-class artistic programme, work with schools, communities and artist development, they provide inspiring experiences for people of all ages and background. Their work connects people, breaks down barriers, raises critical issues and amplifies unheard voices.

Founded in 1990, Sampad brings people together from all walks of life. Through music, dance, literature, theatre, exhibitions, film and heritage, they change perceptions of South Asian arts, diversify audiences, and share the richness of South Asian cultures.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 04 Hrs 25 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming