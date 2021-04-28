STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW Musical Revue Will Be Performed by The University of Alabama's SummerTide Theatre

SummerTide - The University of Alabama's professional summer theatre, returns to Gulf Shores for its eighteenth season. After celebrating its sixteenth anniversary in 2019 with Forever Plaid and taking a COVID hiatus in 2020, SummerTide will present Starting Here, Starting Now.

The production will be led by Director Matt Davis, Assistant Professor and Head of Directing and Stage Management with The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance. Davis said, "We are excited for SummerTide Theatre to return to Gulf Shores with Maltby and Shire's Starting Here, Starting Now after last year's hiatus."

Since 2004, SummerTide has brought shows such as Ring of Fire, The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Pump Boys and Dinettes to entertain audiences in Gulf Shores and the surrounding areas.

With Music by David Shire and Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., each song tells a story of modern romance or finding oneself. The audience is taken on a tour of love, heartbreak and self-discovery with subjects ranging from loneliness and love triangles to anticipation and adventure.

Davis also said, "This is a great show for today, as it explores the excitement of young love and the importance of human interaction. This bold journey takes the young cast through all the highs and lows of relationships in a very candid and personal way. Maltby and Shire's songs tell perfectly crafted stories. They're unique, exciting, filled with interesting characters, and they really showcase the versatility and talent of our performers. We look forward to sharing these songs with you!"

Starting Here, Starting Now will run from June 4 to July 2, 2021 at the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at SummerTide.org beginning April 15 or by calling the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center box office after May 25 at 251.968.6721.