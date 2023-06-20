Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More to Star in CABARET at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Cabaret will run July 6 — Aug. 6 on the Festival Stage.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More to Star in CABARET at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present Kander and Ebb’s Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret, directed by ASF Artistic Director Rick Dildine July 6 — Aug. 6 on the Festival Stage.

Joining the cast is Pierre Marais as the cabaret’s devious Emcee. Marais has been seen on Broadway in the title role of Aladdin, in the national tours of Aladdin, A Chorus Line, and Flashdance; and on streaming services in Scorpion King 2 on Netflix and Black Beauty on Disney+. 

Crystal Kellogg takes on the role of the club’s hopeful star, Sally Bowles. Kellogg has been seen on and Off Broadway in School of Rock, Finding Neverland, Kinky Boots, and The Pajama Game. Max Wolkowitz will play the struggling American writer, Clifford Bradshaw. Wolkowitz has been seen in New York and regionally in Waiting for Godot, Indecent, The Chosen, Assisted Loving, and Doctors Jane and Alexander.

Featured cast includes Andrew Foote as Ernst, Stacia Fernandez as Fraulein Schneider, Carlyn Connolly as Fraulein Kost and Fritzi, and Donald Corren as Herr Schultz.

The Kit Kat ensemble is composed of Leigh Scheffler (dance captain), Ally Carr, Nicholas Cooper, Cameron Kuhn, Pablo Pernia, Sierra Pilkington, Cassie Maurer, Victor Carillo Tracey, and Ahren Victory.

The production team bringing the show to the stage includes choreographer Christopher Windom, music director Mark Hartman, associate music director Joel Jones, scenic and lighting designer Jeff Behm, costume designer Alexa Behm, co-sound designers Alex Neumann and Nathan Rubio, stage manager Caskey Hunsader, assistant stage manager Brenna Bishop, and production assistant Brooke Morgan.

Ticket prices start at $25. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday – Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online at ASF.net. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.

ABOUT Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Click Here, the State’s theater, builds community by engaging, entertaining, and inspiring people with transformative theatrical performances and compelling educational and community programs. From its founding in a high school auditorium in Anniston in 1972 to its designation as the State Theater of Alabama in 1977 to the stunning $21.5 million performing arts complex in Montgomery (built in 1985), ASF has been a leader in the performing arts throughout the state, region and country. As a beloved Alabama arts institution, ASF broadens the cultural identity of the South by producing classics, Shakespeare, contemporary plays, musicals, theatre for young audiences and exciting new works. Since its inception, ASF has provided education programs to more than one million students; annually, SchoolFest, a student-matinee program, presents high-quality theatrical experiences to nearly 35,000 students.




Recommended For You