Jake Boyd, Shannon Dionne & More to Take Part in Project Broadway at Theatre Tuscaloosa

Project Broadway will meet June 5-9 in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present the return of Project Broadway, a summer intensive workshop for teens in which theatre professionals work side-by-side with participants to craft a unique Broadway-style musical that they write, rehearse, and perform in just one week -June 5-9- in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College.

Coordinator Stephen Tyler Davis leads a team of instructors that includes Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley, Broadway and television actor Jake Boyd, professional actress Shannon Dionne, and more to be announced soon.

Davis is a Huntsville native who studied theatre at The University of Alabama. He has worked as a director, teacher, writer, performer, producer, and designer at colleges, regional theatres, the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and the New York International Fringe Festival. Davis directed Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2019 production of Grease and 2022 production of Mamma Mia!

Boyd, a Tuscaloosa native, played "Fiyero" in Wicked on Broadway and in the national tour. He was also in the Broadway cast of Rock of Ages. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and The Last Smoker in America. Boyd's television credits include The Sound of Music LIVE!, Law and Order: SVU, and Jessica Jones, among others.

Dionne is from Irondale, AL, and holds a B.A. in Musical Theatre from UA. She recently performed in the international tour of Hair. Other professional credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, Ragtime, Working: The Musical, and Dreamgirls, among others.

"Last year's participants absolutely loved the creative process of making an original musical and getting to work with incredible artists like Stephen, Jake, and Dionne," Turley said. "We expect this year to be even better as we create something completely new."

Project Broadway will meet June 5-9 in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road) from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, and a final performance will be offered to the public on Friday, June 9, at 6:00 p.m. in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Participants must be 13 to 19 years old by June 5. Enrollment is limited to a maximum of 40 participants. Tuition for Project Broadway is $300, which includes two tickets to the final performance and a participant t-shirt. A 10% early-bird discount is available until May 5. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

Registration and more information is now available at www.theatretusc.com or by calling the ticket office at 205.391.2277.

Theatre Tuscaloosa

is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit community theatre located on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. Theatre Tuscaloosa has been enriching the greater Tuscaloosa community since 1971 through quality theatrical productions and educational outreach.



TEN BLOCKS ON THE CAMINO REAL Premieres at the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week Photo
TEN BLOCKS ON THE CAMINO REAL Premieres at the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week
The premiere night of “Ten Blocks on the Camino Real” comes to the Allen Bales Theatre on February 15 at 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm.
MURDER BALLAD Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week Photo
MURDER BALLAD Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week
MURDER BALLAD comes to the Allen Bales Theatre this month. Performances run January 30- February 5, 2023. The production is directed by Ashley White.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Present JUBILEE, An A Cappella Celebration of the Fisk Jub Photo
Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Present JUBILEE, An A Cappella Celebration of the Fisk Jubilee Singers
Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present Jubilee written by Tazewell Thompson with composer and lyricist Dianne Adams McDowell, Jan. 5 - 29 on the Festival Stage.

