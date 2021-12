Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Aggie's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Birmingham:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Griffin Simmons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 30%

Ensley Williamson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 28%

Halle Huber - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 9%

Annie Waldrop-Hill - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 8%

Carl Dean - COMPANY - University of Montevallo 7%

Roy Lightner - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

Ursula Smith - THE BROWN SUGAR IN THE MAGIC CITY EXPERIENCE - Ursula Smith Dance 5%

Santana Carlton - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 3%

Lani Dill - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Carl Dean - THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Jenna Bellamy - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Jenna Bellamy - DISNEY'S FROZEN JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 35%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 10%

Joey Lay - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%

Marc Raby/ Tyesha Brown - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 9%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 9%

Emily Gill - STICK FLY - University of Montevallo 7%

Santana Carlton - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 5%

Santana Carlton - MARY POPPINS JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 4%

Heather Hood - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Ursula Smith - THE BROWN SUGAR IN THE MAGIC CITY EXPERIENCE - Ursula Smith Dance 3%

James Lebo - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Mackenzie dunn - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

James Lebo - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Matthew Torbett - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 0%

James Lebo - DISNEY'S FROZEN JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

James Lebo - PLAZA SUITE - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JT - Aggie Theatre 34%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 14%

Sara-Margaret Cate - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 11%

FeeFee Redmon - TO THE INCOMPARABLE MS. FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER - Encore Theatre and Gallery 8%

David Callaghan - COMPANY - University of Montevallo 7%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 7%

Santana Carlton - MARY POPPINS JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 5%

Santana Carlton - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 4%

Roy Lightner - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Kristen Campbell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ACTA 2%

Keith Cromwell - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Norton Dill - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Carl Dean - THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Paula Brown - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACTA 1%

Henry Scott - LOVE, LINDA - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Jenna Bellamy - DISNEY'S FROZEN JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Jenna Bellamy - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Marc Raby - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 20%

Chalethia Williams - STICK FLY - University of Montevallo 19%

Roy Lightner - ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 15%

Suellen Wilkins - MOON OVER BUFFALO - ACTA 10%

Charnele Brown - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 8%

Carlton V Bell - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 7%

Aija Penix - MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

Marietta Lunceford - THE OUTSIDER - Homewood Theatre 4%

Pat Yates - COLLECTED STORIES - South City Theatre 4%

Marietta Lunceford - PROOF - Homewood Theatre 3%

David McMahon - PLAZA SUITE - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joey Lay - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre 38%

Ursula Smith - THE BROWN SUGAR IN THE MAGIC CITY EXPERIENCE - Ursula Smith 25%

Tam DeBolt - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 24%

Carl Peoples - THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS - Central Alabama Theater 14%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Martez Nalls - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 63%

Martez Nalls - THE BROWN SUGAR IN THE MAGIC CITY EXPERIENCE - Ursula Smith Dance 37%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Colby Giles - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 33%

Cheyenne Oliver - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 25%

David Jones - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 9%

Marc Raby - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 9%

Kel Laeger - COMPANY - University of Montevallo 7%

Jonathan David Washington - HIS SHADOW - Enore Theatre and Gallery 6%

Brad Cozby - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Tim Lunceford - PROOF - Homewood Theatre 2%

Ben Boyer - DISNEY'S FROZEN JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Ben Boyer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Lisa Ponder - COLLECTED STORIES - South City Theatre 1%

Ben Boyer - THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Ben Boyer - LOVE, LINDA - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 36%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 14%

BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 9%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 8%

COMPANY - University of Montevallo 7%

TO THE INCOMPARABLE MS. FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER - Encore Theatre and Gallery 7%

INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 6%

ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

BAR MITZVAH IN BIRMINGHAM - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

THE BROWN SUGAR IN THE MAGIC CITY EXPERIENCE - Ursula Smith Dance 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ACTA 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACTA 1%

TRUE NORTH - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

DISNEY'S FROZEN JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

LOVE, LINDA - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Kloe Justice - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 16%

AvaRose Brown - ELF JR - Lighthouse Theatre Company 14%

Zachary Langner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 10%

Jonas Abernathy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 10%

Lisa Jones - MOANA JR - Lighthouse Theatre Company 8%

Josh Norris - COMPANY - University of Montevallo 8%

Lisa Waldrop Shattuck - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 7%

Josue Mandujano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 5%

Erika Kellom - TO THE INCOMPARABLE MS. FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER - Encore Theatre and Gallery 5%

Leila Acheson - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 4%

Alie B. Gorrie - ROARING TWENTIES: AN IMMERSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Carl Dean - THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Daniel DeShazo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ACTA 1%

Fulton White - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 1%

Walter Reed - ELF THE MUSICAL - ACTA 1%

Alex Swindle - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Kristen Campbell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACTA 1%

Emma Badger - THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

Jan Hunter - LOVE LINDA - 2021 0%

Ben Cook - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACTA 0%

Kyle Holman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Hayden Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company 38%

TeShara Monique - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 11%

Labrina Riles - STICK FLY - University of Montevallo 9%

Vernon Jackson Jr. - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 6%

Will Vickers - ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

Jeremy Jefferson - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 5%

Joy White - MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Curtis Frost - MOON OVER BUFFALO - ACTA 2%

Marc Raby - MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Shronda Major - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Lara Moore - MOON OVER BUFFALO - ACTA 2%

Shronda Major - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Te'shara Colley - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 2%

Aja Penix - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Nick Crawford - PLAZA SUITE - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Cecil Washington - MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Davis Haines - ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Damone Williams - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 1%

Karen Marie Black - PROOF - Homewood Theatre 1%

Juna Givhan - MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Rebecca Yeager - MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Sara James - PROOF - Homewood Theatre 1%

Jared Funderburg - THE OUTSIDER - Homewood Theatre 0%

Shronda Major - MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 0%

Tony Walker-Christonson - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kazarious Brown - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre 54%

Shronda Major - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 46%

Best Play

I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company 38%

HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 12%

STICK FLY - University of Montevallo 11%

THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 10%

ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - ACTA 4%

ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 3%

THE OUTSIDER - Homewood Theatre 3%

THE PINK UNICORN - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

PROOF - Homewood Theatre 1%

PLAZA SUITE - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

COLLECTED STORIES - South City Theatre 0%

PUZZLE WITH THE PIAZZA - South City Theatre 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 32%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 17%

BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%

HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 8%

COMPANY - University of Montevallo 6%

THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 6%

INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 6%

MARY POPPINS JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 5%

RMT PRESENTS ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

TO THE INCOMPARABLE MS. FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

FROZEN JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 1%

THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

COLLECTED STORIES - South City Theatre 0%

PLAZA SUITE - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%

THE OUTSIDER - Homewood Theatre 0%

LOVE, LINDA - Virginia Samford Theatre 0

PARKSIDE CONCERT SERIES - Red Mountain Theatre 0

PROOF - Homewood Theatre 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Gallahar - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 16%

Jessica Gallahar - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 16%

Santana Carlton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 13%

Joey Lay - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 12%

Marc Raby - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 11%

Santana Carlton - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 7%

Harlan Penn - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 5%

Suellen Wilkins - MOON OVER BUFFALO - ACTA 5%

David Cook - RMT PRESENTS ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Marc Raby - TO THE INCOMPARABLE MS. FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

Mandy Thomas - RMT PRESENTS ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Ben Boyer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Ben Boyer - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Daniel Strickland - COLLECTED STORIES - South City Theatre 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tavares Cook - HIS SHADOW - Enore Theatre and Gallery 19%

Catherine Copeland - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 19%

Braden Acheson - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 13%

Catherine Copeland - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 13%

Braden Acheson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 9%

Patrick MacDonald - RMT PRESENTS ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 9%

Aija Penix - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 7%

Justin Walker - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Justin Walker - THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Justin Walker - DISNEY'S FROZEN JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Justin Walker - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

A VERY MERRY COVID CHRISTMAS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 74%

THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS CAT CABARET - Central Alabama Theater 24%

THE LOUNGE GUYS SERIES - N/A 2%

Best Streaming Play

HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre 56%

PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 44%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Marcel van der Wel - MARY POPPINS JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 20%

Jocelyn Claborn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 17%

Caleb Womack - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 14%

Cali Lavender - SEUSSICAL, JR - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 12%

Sophie Barton - SEUSSICAL JR - Lighthouse Theatre Company 9%

Joey Lay - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 8%

Avery Gallahar - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 5%

Anastas Varinos - ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Sara Marie Buttram - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACTA 3%

Colby Cobb - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 3%

Alie B. Gorrie - ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Kelli Dodd - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Barry Austin - THE FANTASTICKS! - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Haylee Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company 48%

TeShara Monique - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 15%

Vernon Jackson - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 12%

Rodney Fomby - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 5%

Jon McLaran - MOON OVER BUFFALO - ACTA 4%

Tony Walker - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 4%

Eric Johnson - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

James McCarty - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

Barry Austin - PROOF - Homewood Theatre 2%

Jared Funderburg - PROOF - Homewood Theatre 2%

Karen Black - PLAZA SUITE - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Sally Montgomery - THE PUZZLE WITH THE PIAZZA - South City Theatre 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

MATILDA JR - Aggie Theatre 57%

ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 14%

9 TO 5 - Virginia Samford Theatre 11%

ELF THE MUSICAL - ACTA 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Homewood Theatre 6%

COMPANY - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

PUFFS - Birmingham Festival Theatre 22%

SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 21%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Virginia Samford Theater 12%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 10%

THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - Central Alabama Theater 9%

HUMAN RIGHTS NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Red Mountain Theatre 8%

MEMORIAL - Red Mountain Theatre 8%

SURVIVORS - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

NIGHT MOTHER - Encore Theatre and Gallery 5%