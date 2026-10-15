FENCES to Open at Alabama Shakespeare Festival This Fall

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Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning modern classic August Wilson's Fences October 29-November 15 on the Octagon Stage. Three Southern theatre companies-Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Theatrical Outfit, and Dominion Entertainment Group-join forces to bring Fences to two states for this one-of-a-kind revival.

Troy Maxson was a gifted Negro League baseball player with dreams of joining the majors, but now he barely makes ends meet as a sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh. While he builds a fence around his home to keep his family together, his anguish over his own shattered dreams threatens to tear them apart.

In celebration of the talent in the South, Fences features an all-star Atlanta cast, led by E. Roger Mitchell as Troy Maxson and January LaVoy as Rose Maxson. Mitchell is no stranger to August Wilson's work, having previously earned acclaim for performances in Wilson's Jitney, Gem of the Ocean, Radio Golf, and Two Trains Running. His film and television work includes The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Chaff), The Equalizer, Selma, American Made, Flight, The Tomorrow War, Till, A Jazzman's Blues, Outer Banks, The Walking Dead, Cobra Kai, and more. LaVoy has appeared on Broadway in ENRON and Off-Broadway in Mrs. Murray's Menagerie, Wings, Coraline, Measure for Measure, Two Trains Running, Home, Funnyhouse of a Negro, and Wakey, Wakey. She shares a Grammy nomination with Meryl Streep and the cast of the Charlotte's Web audio book, in which she plays Charlotte, and she portrayed Noelle Ortiz-Stubbs on One Life to Live from 2007-2011.

The cast also includes Thomas Boyce as Cory Maxson, Amari Cheatom as Lyons Maxson, Enoch King as Gabriel Maxson, and Geoffrey Williams as Jim Bono. Two young Montgomery actors, Zoe Cornwall and Chrisette Trone, round out the cast, alternating as Raynell Maxson.

The creative team includes scenic designers Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, Costume Designer Shilla Benning, wig designer Angie Wright, lighting designer Ben Rawson, sound designer Chris Lane, assistant stage manager Alexia Cheveney, and stage manager Stephanie S. Scott.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 07 Hrs 54 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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