Broadway Theatre League's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Rescheduled to January 2021

It has been announced that Escape to Margaritaville has been rescheduled for January 15 - 17, 2021. This show will not take place in September 2020.

Friday, March 20 at 8pm tickets are now good for Friday, January 15, 2021 at 8pm

Saturday, March 21 at 2pm tickets are now good for Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2pm

Saturday, March 21 at 8pm tickets are now good for Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8pm

Sunday, March 22 at 1pm tickets are now good for Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1pm

Sunday, March 22 at 6:30pm tickets are now good for Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 6:30pm

For more information visit: https://broadwaytheatreleague.org/

