Broadway Theatre League postpones shows due to COVID-19





Dear Broadway Theatre League Friends and Patrons,



Broadway Theatre League is incredibly grateful for the support of our community over the last 60 years. As we all face the uncertainty of COVID-19, BTL wants to take every precaution in protecting our patrons.



The following shows have been POSTPONED:



Escape to Margaritaville - March 20-22, 2020



The Choir of Man - April 4, 2020



Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles - Abbey Road - April 23, 2020



BTL is working with each of the national tours to schedule new performance dates. Please hold on to your tickets. They will be accepted at the rescheduled date. Announcement of the rescheduled dates will be made as soon as possible.



As of this notice, The Color Purple is still scheduled to play Huntsville, May 8-10, 2020.



In the meantime, if there is anything we can do to be of help, please call 256.518.6155 or send us an email info@broadwaytheatreleague.org. Broadwaytheatreleague.org is also a great way to stay up to date on everything going on at BTL.



Thank you so much for all your patience, care and support.



Andrew Willmon,

Executive Director





