BWW Blog: Good Theatre Makes Good People

Before Covid-19 hit, I was studying Drama and History at the Queen Mary University of London for the semester. As a theatre student at Barnard College, I have loved going to school in New York City, and wanted to experience the other theatrical hub of the western world; London. This is obviously a terrifying time for theatre and those who love it. Especially for students like myself, as we enter the work force of an industry that might be forever changed.

Throughout this whole epidemic and the impact it has had on theatre, I look back on the motto used by the theatre education team who trained me, "Good theatre makes good people". Among other places, training with the Young Company at the Greater Boston Stage Company helped me develop professional skills and understand the theatre world, but also understand that in this business, the best work often comes out of being surrounded by good people, willing to sacrifice for others, collaborate, and tell stories that matter. Though the future for theatre and theatre education is uncertain, I keep reminding myself of this motto. The Young Company prides itself on being a professional environment, teaching young actors and creatives to not only respect others on the team, but know that they have a right to an opinion, as well as rights in the rehearsal room. Many people look back on their theatre education and feel lines were crossed, and they were taken advantage of. For me, because the Young Company stuck by this motto, I had the privilege of growing up in a theatrical environment that taught young creatives to not only be kind to one another, but understand that being a good person, and a good creator means hearing out those who you work with, and telling stories that matter in a responsible way.

As I moved onto college and began to study theatre more seriously, I found that these principles translated to another environment that prided itself on respect and professionalism; the Columbia Musical Theatre Society. In this group, again I found that the people are what made the theatre great. Collaboration and understanding one another made the work enjoyable, and made all of our passons for theatre grow. I think that's what we're all missing right now. Not necessarily the artform of theatre itself, but being in a room surrounded by the people that bring us joy, push us creatively, and listen to our ideas. Even with our CMTS rehearsals taking place in vacant class rooms and difficult spaces, this was one thing we always strived for. In the midst of Covid-19, theatre makers feel a loss, as their safest, most creative community was so quickly taken from them.

As for now, we need to find other modes of creative expression and fulfillment, even though we are all much more comfortable in a rehearsal room than alone. Look around the world; find the stories that need to be told, and start telling them. Research is the beginning of this process. If anything, when the world of theatre returns, we need to be bursting with ideas and inspiration, ready to explore the narratives of everyone who fought for themselves, their rights, and the people around them during this time as we try to heal collectively.

