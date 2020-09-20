ACTA Theatre Presents WAIT UNTIL DARK

Performances take place on September 24, 25 & 26; October 1, 2 & 3 at 7pm, as well as September 27 & October 4, 2020 at 2:30pm.

ACTA Theatre will present Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott.

Performances take place on September 24, 25 & 26; October 1, 2 & 3 at 7pm, as well as September 27 & October 4, 2020 at 2:30pm.

A sinister con-man has traced the location of a mysterious doll to the apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Sam had been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll across the Canadian border, not knowing that sewn inside were several grams of heroin. When the woman is murdered, the con man, through a cleverly constructed deception, convinces Susy that the police have implicated Sam in the woman's murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She figures out she is the victim of a bizarre charade and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues. Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules, so when darkness falls she turns off all the lights leaving both of them to maneuver in the dark until the game ends.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, our performances will look a little different this fall, as the company will be limiting seating to allow for 6-ft social distance between patrons of different households, and requiring face coverings. It is the company's intent and hope to perform these shows as scheduled, provided there are no further restrictions.

