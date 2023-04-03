WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month

Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, writer Stacy Hardy and filmmaker Aida Elkashef turn this universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and an unending quest for freedom into a gripping multimedia production. By interweaving different creative insights and challenging prevailing conventions, they reinvent opera as a powerful voice for a new wave of feminism across borders.

Lyrical poetry and genre-defying music are intertwined with compelling testimonies of contemporary women who have committed similar crimes. As a contemporary chorus of female voices - once brutal, damaged and ashamed - they now claim their stories with wry humour, tender intimacy and savage freedom.