The Perpetuum Mobile Festival Kicks Off This Month

The third edition of the Perpetuum Mobile Festival takes place from 12 to 28 August 2022 at the Culturel Center Bruegel in Brussels. This dance festival is organised by The Dancing Society and welcomes worldwide artists.

The Perpetuum Mobile Festival was created in 2018 by three women : Maya Balam Meyong (dancer from New York City), Marie-Laure Lesage (dancer from Anvers) and Fanny Wattier (architect from Brussels). Their purpose is to offer the public an ambitious journey to discover dance and movement arts from different perspectives.

"The Perpetuum Mobile is an artistic, intellectual and human melting pot. A hung time-space where identities come to dust, arts dialog, imaginaries untie. Everything becomes possible. And this shared experience, crossed to the dream of each one, seed reality with beauty and promises."

Maya Balam Meyong, Co-founder of the Perpetuum Mobile Festival

This festival highlights movement arts as much by its multidisciplinary program than by its inclusion of the public and the passing-by in the various indoor and outdoor performances. The Perpetuum Mobile invites the public to dance, especially during the jam sessions on August the 18th and th 28th. Immersive performances question our modern world, as the one of the Eqko Collective making us travel to a dematerialisation ritual in a future world where technology has disappeared and is so worshipped. The danced conference by Miki Orihara explores in an immersive way the historic foundations of dancing.

The dance cine night of August 24 presents short movies such as Du Battement des jours or Ode à demain ; exploring dance representation through images. The projections will be followed by discussions with the movie directors.

The Perpetuum Mobile Festival starts with the 'Movic Statics' exhibition varnishing on August the 12th and ends with The Po'Boys concert on August the 28th. It is opened to everybody and offers many activities to question ourselves on the movement arts while including the public to its reflexion.