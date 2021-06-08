TOSCA Opens at La Monnaie de Munt This Week
Performances begin June 11, 2021.
Tosca by Giacomo Puccini will be performed by La Monnaie De Munt on 11 June. This is a new production with a live audience.
Open the New Grove Book of Operas, and under Tosca it will say: "Gripping from start to finish". With its tragic passion, Machiavellian antics, and instantly recognisable melodies, it is not at all surprising that Tosca has become one of the most performed operas in the entire repertoire. In this new production, the young Spanish director Rafael R. Villalobos, who makes his debut in our theatre, touches on a very topical theme: how faith in God can be used as a political instrument. How do you hold on to your faith when everyone around you is corrupted and despotic? How does Floria Tosca react when the line between perverse powerhunger and religious dogma breaks down? Music director Alain Altinoglu leads a doubled star cast of Italian repertoire specialists through this virulent, and oh so expressive Puccini score.
CAST
Conductor Alain Altinoglu
Director and costumes Rafael R. Villalobos
Set design Emanuele Sinsi
Lighting Felipe Ramos
Mario Cavaradossi Pavel Černoch / Andrea Carè
Il barone Scarpia Laurent Naouri / Dimitris Tilliakos
Cesare Angelotti Sava Vemic
Il sagrestano Riccardo Novaro
Spoletta Ed Lyon
Sciarrone Kamil Ben Hsaïn Lachiri (MM Laureate)
Pastorello Logan Lopez Gonzalez (MM Soloist)
Un carceriere Kurt Gysen La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra and Choir
With the exceptional collaboration of Santiago Ydáñez for the paintings
Learn more at lamonnaie.be.