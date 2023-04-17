Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GOLDEN STOOL Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month

Performances run 27 April - 5 May.

Apr. 17, 2023  
THE GOLDEN STOOL Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month

Who is Nana Yaa Asantewaa? What did she mean? And what is her legacy?

Around 1900, an old woman takes the lead in the resistance against the troops of the British Monarch and, together with the women's brigade she founded, holds out for a year in a fight for the Golden Stool, throne and pride of the Asante people in Ghana.

For years the Asante have been slaughtered for wood, gold and cocoa. The industrial revolution in faraway England demands resources, lots of resources, like a hungry beast. The claim of the Golden Stool by the British Monarch was the final straw for Nana Yaa Asantewaa and her wives. The Golden Stool would not leave the country!

Nobulumko Mngxekeza-Nziramasanga (soprano), Nonkululeko Nkwinti (mezzo-soprano), Doris Bokongo Nkumu, Nathalie Bokongo Nkumu, Abena Biney Gloria, Titilayo Oliha, Saar-Niragire De Groof, Briana Stuart, Maïmouna Badjie and Somalia Williamson sing, play and dance the story of Nana Yaa Asantewaa and her valiant struggle, to the tones of famous arias from the classical western opera repertoire - which Gorges Ocloo has appropriated for the occasion. Handel, Bizet, Shostakovich, Verdi, Vivaldi, Beethoven, Orff,... they all pass in review. With this AfrOpera, Gorges Ocloo exposes his roots.




WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this month. Performances run 21-28 April. 
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month Photo
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, writer Stacy Hardy and filmmaker Aida Elkashef turn this universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and an unending quest for freedom into a gripping multimedia production.
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April Photo
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April
Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent Photo
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent
Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining  forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in  residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the  coming five years.

More Hot Stories For You


WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenWOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
April 13, 2023

WOMAN AT POINT ZERO comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this month. Performances run 21-28 April. 
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This MonthWOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
April 3, 2023

Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, writer Stacy Hardy and filmmaker Aida Elkashef turn this universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and an unending quest for freedom into a gripping multimedia production.
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in AprilCRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April
March 27, 2023

Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGentRenowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent
March 15, 2023

Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining  forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in  residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the  coming five years.
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenTHE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
March 13, 2023

The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.
share