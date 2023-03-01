Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels

Bond in Motion is the very first official James Bond exhibition in Belgium.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels

Skyfall's Ola Rapace was special guest at Bond in Motion exhibition in Brussels.

The Swedish actor spent the day with fans and took the time to pose in front of the camera with them. Rapace also told many anecdotes about the shooting during the press conference. At the end of the day, 007 fans were excited to make sign the Skyfall and Divertimento posters and share a few words with the actor on his Bond experience. Divertimento's filmmaker Keyvan Sheikhalishahi was also invited and took part of the signing session alongside Rapace.

Bond in Motion is the very first official James Bond exhibition in Belgium. You'll find spectacular sets, iconic props and over 45 original vehicles from the films.




A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
A new production of Tristan und Isolde will be an experience that even seasoned Wagnerians may have rarely encountered. French filmmaker Philippe Grandrieux makes his opera directorial debut, drawing the audience into an intoxicating trance in which voices, bodies, images and light depict Richard Wagner's musical fever dream. 
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
The American composer Philip Glass created with Satyagraha – the power of truth – a portrait opera about Mahatma Gandhi. The focus is on his early years in South Africa, where he developed his ideas about non-violent civil disobedience. 
CREATURE is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
CREATURE is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
After their triumphant Giselle, choreographer Akram Khan and his dream team return to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen for a large-scale ballet. Creature takes place in a dilapidated research centre on the North Pole. There, a military brigade subjects a mysterious being to a daring study.
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. Performances run 28 October - 14 May 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenA New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 23, 2023

A new production of Tristan und Isolde will be an experience that even seasoned Wagnerians may have rarely encountered. French filmmaker Philippe Grandrieux makes his opera directorial debut, drawing the audience into an intoxicating trance in which voices, bodies, images and light depict Richard Wagner's musical fever dream. 
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet VlaanderenSATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 20, 2023

The American composer Philip Glass created with Satyagraha – the power of truth – a portrait opera about Mahatma Gandhi. The focus is on his early years in South Africa, where he developed his ideas about non-violent civil disobedience. 
CREATURE is Now Playing at Opera Ballet VlaanderenCREATURE is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 13, 2023

After their triumphant Giselle, choreographer Akram Khan and his dream team return to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen for a large-scale ballet. Creature takes place in a dilapidated research centre on the North Pole. There, a military brigade subjects a mysterious being to a daring study.
FAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet VlaanderenFAUST is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 3, 2023

Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. Performances run 28 October - 14 May 2023.
MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in MayMAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in May
January 23, 2023

Mahlers Vierde Symfonie voert ons van prille levenservaring helemaal terug naar de oorspronkelijke, kinderlijke onschuld. 'Rendering' is, in de eigen woorden van Berio, een ‘recompositie’ van schetsen en ontwerpen voor het werk dat Franz Schubert bij zijn dood als torso naliet.
share