Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels

Skyfall's Ola Rapace was special guest at Bond in Motion exhibition in Brussels.

The Swedish actor spent the day with fans and took the time to pose in front of the camera with them. Rapace also told many anecdotes about the shooting during the press conference. At the end of the day, 007 fans were excited to make sign the Skyfall and Divertimento posters and share a few words with the actor on his Bond experience. Divertimento's filmmaker Keyvan Sheikhalishahi was also invited and took part of the signing session alongside Rapace.

Bond in Motion is the very first official James Bond exhibition in Belgium. You'll find spectacular sets, iconic props and over 45 original vehicles from the films.