Rotterdam Philharmonic Hosts Performance With Conductor Tarmo Peltokoski and Pianist Yuja Wang

In May 2022, Bozar invited you to discover the amazing talent of the young conductor Tarmo Peltokoski. In just a few months, the Finnish prodigy has risen to the top, regularly appearing at the head of world-class orchestras. His conducting displays a rare combination; refreshing and mature, imbued with power and interiority. He is joined by the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and pianist Yuja Wang in a programme based on Bartók's Piano Concerto No. 2.

It takes Yuja Wang's talent to perform this piece, which is among the most difficult in the repertoire, and the combination of these two exceptional artists to lead us to the heights of musical emotion. In the second half, the orchestra performs Richard Strauss' famous Also sprach Zarathustra.

Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest

Tarmo Peltokoski, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Programme

Béla Bartók

Romanian folk dance

Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2, Sz. 95, BB 101

Richard Strauss

Also sprach Zarathustra, op. 30