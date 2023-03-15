Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent

Ontroerend Goed is expanding its artistic core at the same time as their new landing at NTGent.

Mar. 15, 2023  
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent

Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the coming five years.

"The craftsmanship is astonishingly sturdy. The ensemble works with incredible precision, selling gestures and movements that might otherwise seem bizarre or arbitrary. Nothing here is arbitrary. Each step, each syllable has purpose", the leading newspaper The New York Times wrote about Are we not drawn onward to new erA, a performance by Ontroerend Goed that was recently touring the US and Canada. The umpteenth accolade for the work of the collective that moves the world from Ghent, their Belgian hometown.

In Ghent, Ontroerend Goed is now joining forces with city theatre NTGent, led by artistic leader Milo Rau. This collaboration entails that new productions by Ontroerend Goed will have their Belgian premiere at NTGent, which will support the collective of artistic director Alexander Devriendt whenever possible and necessary, including in the field of communication and promotion.

Ontroerend Goed will continue to produce its own performances, but co-productions are possible, as are collaborations in the framework of festivals. In the summer of 2023, three reprises of Ontroerend Goed (see below) are scheduled at NTGent, with the first premiere following in the spring of 2024.

"This collaboration is meant to be," says Milo Rau, artistic director of NTGent. "It is the task of a city theatre to offer space and support to local artists. Ontroerend Goed has a huge international appeal but at the same time the collective is part of what I call 'the Ghent miracle'."

"Ghent has guaranteed outstanding theatre for decades and is known all over the world for it," Rau stresses. "I admire immensely how Ontroerend Goed has been challenging theatre conventions for years with beautiful, emotional and humanistic work, garnering applause as far away as Australia and Canada."

Alexander Devriendt, artistic director of Ontroerend Goed, finds it striking how NTGent has been transformed in recent years: "From a pretty classical bastion after all, to a city theatre of the future. And without abandoning the audience in the process. That audience has grown together with NTGent and has welcomed the growth of the house. What connects us and NTGent is the courage to see theatre as a unique experience that is impossible to find elsewhere."

Ontroerend Goed is expanding its artistic core at the same time as their new landing at NTGent. In addition to Alexander Devriendt, the artistic team now also includes Angelo Tijssens, Aurélie Lannoy, Charlotte De Bruyne, Julia Ghysels, Karolien De Bleser, Leonore Spee, Remi Cosijn and Samir Veen. "Because we can create and do so much more," says Devriendt. Though the focus remains the same: "One new creation a year, extensive but sustainable touring and international remakes."



THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.
Skyfalls Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels Photo
Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels
Skyfall's Ola Rapace was special guest at Bond in Motion exhibition in Brussels. The Swedish actor spent the day with fans and took the time to pose in front of the camera with them.
A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
A new production of Tristan und Isolde will be an experience that even seasoned Wagnerians may have rarely encountered. French filmmaker Philippe Grandrieux makes his opera directorial debut, drawing the audience into an intoxicating trance in which voices, bodies, images and light depict Richard Wagner's musical fever dream. 
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
The American composer Philip Glass created with Satyagraha – the power of truth – a portrait opera about Mahatma Gandhi. The focus is on his early years in South Africa, where he developed his ideas about non-violent civil disobedience. 

More Hot Stories For You


Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGentRenowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent
March 15, 2023

Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining  forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in  residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the  coming five years.
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenTHE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
March 13, 2023

The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.
Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In BrusselsSkyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels
March 1, 2023

Skyfall's Ola Rapace was special guest at Bond in Motion exhibition in Brussels. The Swedish actor spent the day with fans and took the time to pose in front of the camera with them.
A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenA New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 23, 2023

A new production of Tristan und Isolde will be an experience that even seasoned Wagnerians may have rarely encountered. French filmmaker Philippe Grandrieux makes his opera directorial debut, drawing the audience into an intoxicating trance in which voices, bodies, images and light depict Richard Wagner's musical fever dream. 
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet VlaanderenSATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 20, 2023

The American composer Philip Glass created with Satyagraha – the power of truth – a portrait opera about Mahatma Gandhi. The focus is on his early years in South Africa, where he developed his ideas about non-violent civil disobedience. 
share