Over 100,000 People Visited Surrealism Exhibition at Bozar

The exhibition Histoire de ne pas rire. Surrealism in Belgium at Bozar has already attracted over 100,000 visitors. Because of this success, Bozar plans exceptional late-night openings for the last days, from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 June, from 6pm to 10pm.

Since 21 February, Bozar has been celebrating 100 years of Surrealism with the exhibition Histoire de ne pas rire, devoted to the avant-garde movement in Belgium. Over 260 works by René Magritte, Jane Graverol, Marcel Mariën, Rachel Baes, E.L.T. Mesens, Leo Dohmen, Paul Delvaux, Max Ernst, Salvador Dalí, Giorgio De Chirico and many others are on display. This unprecedented exhibition has attracted a record number of visitors in less than four months: more than 100,000 people have come to discover the exhibition, which is brimming with facetious and often provocative humour.

This success adds to the list of the most popular exhibitions at Bozar in recent years, including Keith Haring (184,884 visitors in 2019-2020), David Hockney (166,136 visitors in 2021), Michaël Borremans (144,000 visitors in 2014), Frida Kahlo (118,000 visitors in 2010) and Beyond Klimt (100,827 visitors in 2018).

