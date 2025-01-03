Muddy Monk Comes to Botanique

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Muddy Monk is coming to Botanique this month. The performance is on 22 January.

"Always enjoy experimenting. Always having euphoria when I'm on a roll. When I'm making a sound, a new synthesiser sound", confesses Muddy Monk. Not surprising for a singer-songwriter discovered in the midst of Longue ride (2018), his indestructible debut album. On that album, the Fribourg-born singer-songwriter, with his biker suit appearance, was already thwarting all stylistic codes - from contemplative synthwave to synthetic variety. From one album to the next, Muddy Monk takes great pleasure in taking his audience on a journey, never repeating himself and always renewing himself. Even if it means stepping on the gas just two years after Ultra Dramatic Kid (2022), a fascinating experiment in noise and immense rhythmic exploration.

In the meantime, after two memorable concerts at the Salle Pleyel in autumn 2021 and the Cigale in spring 2022 (prestigious venues he discovered live on stage), the singer flew to the moon with his pal Jimmy Whoo for a four-handed EP, To The Moon (2023), combining dreamy electronica and retro-futurist pop." Reacting to Ultra Dramatic Kid, Muddy Monk reconnects with his melodic instincts and instantly finds the right tempo with his new single Lili Pacino, which hints at contemplative ballads and hit ritornellos".

