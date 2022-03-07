Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEET THE DIRECTOR at La Monnaie/De Munt

The event takes place on March 11.

The versatility of Giacomo Puccini's opera trilogy appealed to Tobias Kratzer for years. A few days before the curtain rises and you'll be able to dive into his creative universe, let the German director guide you through his own production. In a talk with cultural journalist Jasper Croonen, he elaborates on the inspirations for his staging and his connection with Puccini's opera. A unique way to enrich your experience of Il trittico. Because how to get a better understanding of this production than with first-hand information from the director himself?

Do you have a ticket for the performance? Then you can attend this intriguing meeting for a limited audience completely free of charge, by booking online after having logged in to your account.

This event will be held in English.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaiedemunt.be/en/program/2306-meet-the-director.



