MAGDALENA KOŽENÁ & OHAD BEN-ARI Will Perform at La Monnaie Next Month

It is always an event when Magdalena Kožená comes to La Monnaie, whether she is performing in a recital or playing a role in an opera, as she did again recently in the award-winning world premiere of Pascal Dusapin's Macbeth Underworld. In this recital, the Czech mezzo-soprano draws us into the rich and melancholy Slavic world, giving us a glimpse of tender and intimate scenes from everyday life. She will perform a selection of Dvořák's Evening Songs and 'Miniatures' by Martinů in Czech, Musorgsky's The Nursery in Russian, and Bartók's Village Scenes in Slovak. She will be accompanied by the pianist, composer, and conductor Ohad Ben-Ari in his debut at La Monnaie.

Programme: Works by Johannes Brahms, Antonín Dvořák, Bohuslav Martinů, Modest Musorgsky, Béla Bartók.

The performance takes place on December 15. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2003-magdalena-kozena-ohad-ben-ari.