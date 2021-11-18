Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAGDALENA KOŽENÁ & OHAD BEN-ARI Will Perform at La Monnaie Next Month

pixeltracker

The performance takes place on December 15.

Nov. 18, 2021  
MAGDALENA KOŽENÁ & OHAD BEN-ARI Will Perform at La Monnaie Next Month

It is always an event when Magdalena Kožená comes to La Monnaie, whether she is performing in a recital or playing a role in an opera, as she did again recently in the award-winning world premiere of Pascal Dusapin's Macbeth Underworld. In this recital, the Czech mezzo-soprano draws us into the rich and melancholy Slavic world, giving us a glimpse of tender and intimate scenes from everyday life. She will perform a selection of Dvořák's Evening Songs and 'Miniatures' by Martinů in Czech, Musorgsky's The Nursery in Russian, and Bartók's Village Scenes in Slovak. She will be accompanied by the pianist, composer, and conductor Ohad Ben-Ari in his debut at La Monnaie.

Programme: Works by Johannes Brahms, Antonín Dvořák, Bohuslav Martinů, Modest Musorgsky, Béla Bartók.

The performance takes place on December 15. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/2003-magdalena-kozena-ohad-ben-ari.


Related Articles View More Belgium Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents ESN, Songs From The Kitchen — Chanukah Edition!
  • Photos: Inside Dancers Over 40's CELEBRATION OF TOMMY TUNE At Actor's Temple
  • SF Ballet Announces 89th Repertory Season Opening Night Gala: La Grande Fête
  • Quick Silver Theater Company to Host POC Summit