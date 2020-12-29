La Monnaie de Munt Presents TOSCA This Summer

In this new production of Tosca, La Monnaie sets out to address a subject that is highly topical: the fear of God as a means to political domination.

On his La Monnaie debut, the Spanish director Rafael R Villalobos turns a spotlight on the political, moral, and religious pressure that the Vatican exercised on the characters in Tosca. How can you cling to your faith when all around you seems to be tainted by corruption and despotism? How will Floria Tosca react when the boundary between unscrupulous power and religious dogma turns out to be threadbare?

In the orchestra pit, Alain Altinoglu will reveal all the power and intensity of Puccini's most celebrated score, which, with its recurrent motifs and eloquent vocal lines, raised the art of Italian singing to new heights.

https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1838-tosca