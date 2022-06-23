La Monnaie, KVS and Théâtre National Wallonie-Bruxelles present Troika 2022-23

With its vibrant dance scene, many companies and world-renowned dance school, Brussels still deserves its reputation as dance capital. Troika Dance, the ambitious joint dance programme of the KVS, Théâtre National Wallonie-Bruxelles and La Monnaie (the Flemish, French-speaking and federal creative houses in Brussels), reflects this reality and contributes to the evolution of the dance landscape in the capital. This collaboration is entering its fourth season, during which the three institutions will once again offer a very diverse programme, mixing choreographies by leading names with productions by rising stars.

If you attend three or more dance performances, with at least one in each theatre, you will receive a 20% discount. 50% discount for young people under 30.

GET YOUR TROIKA DANCE CARD

TROIKA DIVERSITY

In parallel to Troika Dance, we have launched the Troika Diversity programme to offer the audience a wider choice of performances - other than dance - from among the programmes of the three partner institutions. A Troika Diversity Card thus allows you to choose at least one performance per institution. La Monnaie has chosen to include two operas in the season ticket (On purge bébé and Nos), while the KVS and the Théâtre National Wallonie-Bruxelles each offer two plays (theatre or musical theatre).

Troika Diversity Card

If you attend three or more performances, with at least one in each theatre, you will receive a 20% discount. 50% discount for young people under 30.

GET YOUR TROIKA DIVERSITY CARD

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaiedemunt.be/en/news/2442-la-monnaie-kvs-and-theatre-national-wallonie-bruxelles-present-troika-2022-23