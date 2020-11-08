La Monnaie De Munt Presents THE GOLDBERG VARIATIONS, BWV 988

Performances run December 3-31, 2020.

Following The Six Brandenburg Concertos, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker's dialogue with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach continues in a new solo show, which she dances herself.

In the Goldberg Variations, belonging to the composer's late period, a play of variations, canons, and fugues transform a simple and quiet melody into a musical cosmos of extraordinary variety.

Together with the pianist Pavel Kolesnikov, the choreographer takes Bach's score as the blueprint for a similar exercise: finding a form of dance in constant change. A new phase in De Keersmaeker's ongoing search for her own choreographic idiom.

Performances run December 3-31, 2020.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1632-the-goldberg-variations-bwv-988.

Shows View More Belgium Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You