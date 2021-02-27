Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Monnaie De Munt Announces Auditions

The company is in search of performers of horn 2 & 4, solo oboe, tutti violin II, soloist violin II, konzertmeister, flute-piccolo, and solo double-bass.

Feb. 27, 2021  
La Monnaie De Munt has launched auditions for several positions in its orchestra.

The company is in search of performers of horn 2 & 4, solo oboe, tutti violin II, soloist violin II, konzertmeister, flute-piccolo, and solo double-bass.

The last day of registration is 25 March 2021. Your registration will be accepted only if your file is COMPLETE (online application form + CV + video).

The jury will make a pre-selection based on the video you sent in. The company will let you know after the 30th of April 2021 if you are invited to the audition.

Learn more about the auditions for each specific instrument here.


