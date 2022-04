KARINE DESHAYES & ENSEMBLE CONTRASTE Perform at La Monnaie/De Munt Next Month

During the 2017-18 season, the mezzo-soprano Karine Deshayes performed at La Monnaie both in Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites in the role of Mère Marie and in a recital programme. In 2022, she returns to play Valentine in Meyerbeer's Les Huguenots and to present a more intimate programme devoted to French mélodie.

Accompanied by the musicians of Ensemble Contraste (with whom she recorded this programme in 2015), the singer pays tribute to some iconic French Romantic mélodies, which emerged from the vibrant and prolific Parisian salons frequented by Hector Berlioz, Charles Gounod, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Gabriel Fauré. In addition to these vocal pieces, instrumental interludes celebrate some quintessential works of the late nineteenth century.

The concert is set for 7 May 2022. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaiedemunt.be/en/program/2006-karine-deshayes-ensemble-contraste.