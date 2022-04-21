KARINE DESHAYES & ENSEMBLE CONTRASTE Perform at La Monnaie/De Munt Next Month

During the 2017-18 season, the mezzo-soprano Karine Deshayes performed at La Monnaie both in Poulenc's Dialogues des CarmÃ©lites in the role of MÃ¨re Marie and in a recital programme. In 2022, she returns to play Valentine in Meyerbeer's Les Huguenots and to present a more intimate programme devoted to French mÃ©lodie.

Accompanied by the musicians of Ensemble Contraste (with whom she recorded this programme in 2015), the singer pays tribute to some iconic French Romantic mÃ©lodies, which emerged from the vibrant and prolific Parisian salons frequented by Hector Berlioz, Charles Gounod, Camille Saint-SaÃ«ns, and Gabriel FaurÃ©. In addition to these vocal pieces, instrumental interludes celebrate some quintessential works of the late nineteenth century.

The concert is set for 7 May 2022. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaiedemunt.be/en/program/2006-karine-deshayes-ensemble-contraste.