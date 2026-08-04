Inside the Music: ROMEO ET JULIETTE Will Come to La Monnaie/De Munt

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La Monnaie will present an Inside the Music talk exploring Charles Gounod's Roméo et Juliette on Sept. 10, 2026, offering audiences an introduction to the opera ahead of the company's opening production of the 2026-27 season.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Foyer of La Monnaie. Conducted in English, the presentation will examine the creation of the opera, highlighting the score, orchestration and dramatic elements through live musical excerpts.

What stories lie behind the creation of an opera? How can you ensure that an aria strikes a chord with the audience? How does the orchestra support or drive the emotions on stage? Our ‘Inside the Music’ talks reveals the secrets of the scores presented at La Monnaie, through an accessible analysis with live musical excerpts.

For the opening production of the 2026-27 season, Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, conductor Valentina Peleggi and director Julia Burbach will join General and Artistic Director Christina Scheppelmann to explore the artistic choices, musical highlights and dramatic power that bring this beloved opera to life.

Tickets are €10, with €5 tickets available for Friends of La Monnaie, members of Young Opera and MM Maecenas.

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