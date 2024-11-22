DESIRE Comes to Botanique in Belgium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Desire with Johnny Jewel is coming to Botanique in Belgium. The performance is set for December 2, 2024.

Dream pop for the broken heart. Desire is a moody electronic duo formed in Montreal & currently working out of their studio in Los Angeles. On stage, vocalist Megan Louise pivots between French & English joined by keyboardist & producer Johnny Jewel (Twin Peaks, Chromatics, Glass Candy).

As the flagship artist of the influential record label Italians Do It Better, they have scored runways for Versace, Fendi, Dior, Chanel, & Bottega Venetta as well composing music for films by Nicolas Refn, David Lynch, & Ryan Gosling. Desire gained worldwide exposure with their hit song Under Your Spell, which was featured prominently in Refn's neon noir film, Drive.

