Could Installation of Disinfecting UV Lamps Help Relaunch Activities?

Brussels Expo, a major event venue, has plans to install disinfecting UV lamps to allow activities to reopen after the global health crisis shutdown, The Brussels Times reports.

The events manager, which hosts hundreds of major musical and cultural events yearly, said that the installation of the germicidal lamps would begin in all of its venues in June.

This decision could allow the entertainment and performance industry to return sooner than planned.

Brussels Expo CEO Denis Delforge said the installation of the lamps would ensure that the restart of activities takes place under "optimal sanitary conditions."

To learn more about Brussels Expo, visit their website.





Related Articles Shows View More Belgium Stories

More Hot Stories For You