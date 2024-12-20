Coline BLF Comes to Botanique in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coline BLF is coming to Botanique in Belgium next year. The performance is set for 12 February 2025.

Coline BLF is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter and filmmaker from Namur, Belgium. From a young age, she was inspired by the independent music scenes in both English and French, developing a unique sound that blends Bedroom Pop with French Pop. Her musical style is both vintage and bright, drawing influences from artists like King Krule, Clairo, and Mac DeMarco, as well as Francophone musicians like Lewis OfMan and Claire Laffut.

Coline started singing alone in her room with just her guitar. It wasn’t until she turned 18, after spending a year in California, that she decided to share her passion for music. Her debut EP, "Blue Nostalgia," came out in September 2022. Alongside her music career, Coline is also a talented filmmaker. Since 2017, she’s been sharing videos on her YouTube channel, highlighting everyday moments and discussing topics like music, photography, reading, and environmental issues.

Committed to social and environmental justice, Coline promotes a lifestyle that aligns with today’s climate challenges. In January 2025, she’ll release her second EP, filled with her core values.

Comments