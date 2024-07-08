Bozar Reveals Initial Lineup For 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artistic couples and love take centre-stage this autumn at Bozar. The season kicks off with masterpieces by the iconic artist couple Hans/Jean Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp, two of the leading lights of the 20th-century avant-garde. The diversity of their work – from paintings, sculptures and textiles to design and poetry – remains fresh and relevant today. Love is Louder is a celebration of love in all its many forms. The exhibition presents the work of 80 (inter)national artists in a wide range of media, looking beyond the nuclear family and traditional couples. Love is Louder takes a contemporary look at what love means today.

When We See Us opens in February 2025: a kaleidoscopic exhibition that explores a century of Pan-African figurative painting. Themes such as joy, exuberance, daily life, sensuality and spirituality come to the fore in over 140 paintings by a hundred artists.

Berlinde De Bruyckere’s first solo exhibition at Bozar also opens in February 2025. In this major presentation, she creates an unforgettable story with sculptures, drawings and installations. New artistic dialogues with historical and contemporary artists are woven through the exhibition.



SAVE THE DATE: on Tuesday 10 September at 11am, Bozar will present the new '24-'25 season to the press, with its new formats and exclusive highlights. The Opening Week will kick off the season from 16 to 26 September with an exhilarating programme.

