Bozar Next Generation: Anacronia performs Haydn in the Cracks at Bozar in October. The performance is set for 1 October 2023.

Five passionate Spanish musicians provide the accent for this first Sunday morning concert of the season. Using period instruments, they create a rich palette of sounds. Not only well-known composers such as Joseph Haydn and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach are featured: their inspiring search for past stylistic conventions lets you (re)discover composers such as Carl Friedrich Abel and Juan Oliver y Astorga. Their fresh staging puts emotion, fun, and interaction with the audience centre stage. So it is the perfect way to make your Sunday inspiring and energetic.

Anacronía

ensemble

Programme

Johann Christian Bach

Flute Quartet, W.B 58

Carl Friedrich Abel

Flute Quartet, WK 226

Juan Oliver Y Astorga

Trio sonata no. 4, for 2 Violins and B.C.

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Divertimento, H. 642

Joseph Haydn

Quartet for Flute and Strings, op. 5 no. 1, Hob. II:D9