Bozar Announces April Film Lineup

In 2022, Bozar celebrates the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Centre for Fine Arts: the ideal occasion to pay homage to Henri Storck, one of the three founders of the Royal Belgian Film Archive, which was created in 1938 within the same Centre. Bozar, in collaboration with CINEMATEK, opens the April film calendar with a ciné-concert: two masterpieces of silent film made by Henri Storck will be shown on 2 April in the Henry Le Bœuf Hall with, in the foreground, live music played by the Musiques Nouvelles ensemble, accompanied by Stéphane Orlando.

On the occasion of the annual film festival L'Heure d'Hiver, dedicated for this 6th edition to Beirut, Cinéma Galeries together with Metropolis (a leading art house cinema promoting Lebanese independent films) will put together a selection of fiction films, documentaries and short films focusing on the urban, demographic, social and political dynamics of the city. In this context Bozar pays attention to the work of the duo Joana Hadjithomas & Khalil Joreige and that of Mai Masri. Joreige is a guest at Bozar for the screening of The Lebanese Rocket Society, while Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri is coming to Bozar for the presentation of Beirut Diaries and Beirut Eye of the Storm, her final documentary presented at the IDFA in 2021, now to be shown for the first time in Belgium at this one-off screening.

On 29 April Bozar presents the avant-premiere of Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (in cinemas from 4 May). The film, already screened and awarded at the 2022 Ostend Film Festival, is the result of an Italian-Belgian co-production. A compelling documentary in which the interview with the legendary Italian composer is richly complemented by archive footage and memories of colleagues and filmmakers such as Clint Eastwood, Dario Argento, Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino and Bruce Springsteen.

The one-time screening of F@ck This Job (2021) kicks off One World (International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, organised by People in Need). A documentary about censorship and propaganda, made by Vera Krichevskaya, Russian documentary filmmaker and co-founder of TV Dozhd (the only independent television channel in Russia, closed down early March 2022 after the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine).

A Night of Knowing Nothing, first feature film by Indian director Payal Kapadia, Oeil d'or prize for best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, will be shown on the big screen at Bozar on 5 April (after a first screening in Belgium at the Courtisane Festival 2022 in Ghent on 3 April).

Belgian choreographer Alain Platel and photographer Myriam Devriendt will be guests at Bozar on 22 April to present their film Why We Fight, a documentary that premiered at the Film Fest Gent in 2021.

On 27 April Didier Eribon will be interviewed by Le Soir journalist Béatrice Delvaux, prior to the screening of the film adaptation of his autobiographical book Retour à Reims, a contemporary classic.

On 24 April, Bozar presents the avant-première of Clara Sola, a film by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, in cinemas from 15 May.