Belgium Set to Reopen Pools, Movie Theaters and Theme Parks on July 1

Belgium continues to reopen on July 1, now allowing swimming pools, theme parks, and movie theaters to join previously reopened venues, according to The National Post.

Social distancing measures will still be in place, with limits on crowd sizes.

Belgians will be allowed to "go to the cinema or theater again while respecting social distancing rules, and up to 200 people will be allowed to attend indoor events such as religious services," The National Post reports.

