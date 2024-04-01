Stephane Galland Comes to Bozar in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stéphane Galland is perhaps best known as the drummer with Aka Moon, but has also built an impressive international career as a sideman of Joe Zawinul Syndicate, Zap Mama, Ozark Henry, Novastar, Axelle Red and Ibrahim Maalouf, among others. For several years, he has also been steadily building a solo career, always collaborating with young talent.

For this Carte Blanche, he presents two of his latest projects, The Rhythm Hunters and The Gallands. In the latter project, he pulls out all the stops with his son and keyboard player Elvin Galland. Prepare for an evening of wonderfully adventurous music with rhythmic twists and grooves!

On April 26, 2024, Stéphane Galland & The Rhythm Hunters' debut album will be released on the Dutch label Challenge Records.

The performance is on May 2, 2024.