BWW Preview: 'InTeam-Productions' Presents The Belgian Première Of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

On 1 September 2019, the first Dutch-language production of Kander and Ebb's Tony award-winning musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' will open in Antwerp. InTeam-Productions gathered a talented young cast for this Belgian premiere, most of whom recently graduated from drama school.

After the successful -and critically acclaimed- productions of 'Rent' and 'Blood Brothers', InTeam raises the bar with its stunning production 'Kiss of the Spider Women', the musical based on Manuel Puig's 1976 novel.

'Kiss of the Spider Woman' takes place in a prison in Buenos Aires where gay window dresser Luis Molina (Brent Pannier) is serving a prison sentence. To escape the horrors of his reality, he retreats into his imagination and dreams. Molina is obsessed with movies and one film star in particular, Aurora (Alyssa Luypaert). He thinks that Aurora is fabulous in all her roles, but one role inspires fear - that of the Spider Woman with a fatal kiss.

One day Molina gets a new cellmate, Valentin Arregui (Pieter Vankeymeulen), a political prisoner who is part of a leftist revolutionary group trying to overthrow the government. Molina passes the time talking about Aurora and his Mother (An Lauwereins) to drown out the cries of the other prisoners. At first Valentin hates Molina's fantasies. But an unlikely friendship soon develops between the two and finally Molina learns the name of Valentin's lover, Marta (Sofie De Schryver). When Valentin is tortured by the guards, Molina continues to care for him - fantasising that Aurora is by his side, helping him. It soon transpires that Molina has been promised parole if he provides the Warden with Marta's name. Will he do it so he can be with his sick mother or will he continue to endure the torture of being in that prison cell?

'Kiss of the Spider Woman' is directed by Niels de Valk, with musical direction by Thomas Vanhauwaert.

Choreography: Frank De Peuter

Sets and costumes: Yannick Duchateau

Try-outs of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' start on 30 August 2019 in Fakkeltheater, Antwerp, Belgium.

Opening night: 1 September 2019.

www.inteam-producties.be

www.fakkeltheater.be





