BERLINDE DE BRUYCKERE Comes to Bozar in 2025

Berlinde De Bruyckere is headd to Bozar next year. The event runs 21 February - 31 August 2025 at Royal Circuit.

Berlinde De Bruyckere (b. 1964, Ghent) will have her first large-scale solo exhibition at Bozar in 2025. People and the condition humaine have a central place in her compelling oeuvre. De Bruyckere draws on various sources of inspiration: Christian iconography, classical mythology, the works of the Flemish masters, literature, film and dance. She brings these pillars of her visual language into a contemporary context; the violence that surrounds us, the images of human suffering on a global scale, but also the beauty and hope for change.



De Bruyckere sometimes presents her work in dialogue, for example with historical or contemporary artists, film-makers, choreographers, dancers or writers. For the exhibition at Bozar, new artistic exchanges will come to the fore in an exhibition of more than 1,000 m² specially conceived for Victor Horta’s spaces.

