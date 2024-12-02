Alfie Templeman Comes to the Botanique in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alfie Templeman is coming to the Botanique in Belgium next month. The performance is set for 4 December 2024.

Retaining the effortless, sunshine-drenched feel of his first record MellowMoon – which won praise for its breezy creativity from The Guardian, NME, The Line of Best Fit and more – Alfie Templeman’s second album Radiosoul pushes his songcraft further in every direction. Featuring collaborations with legendary producers including Nile Rodgers and Dan Carey, it’s a fitting leap forward for a mind-bogglingly gifted young musician who, at only 21, can only be described as a bonafide polymath.

Radiosoul pinballs around all of the transition, change and plurality of the end of adolescence. It’s about hating social media, feeling knackered by touring, learning to deal with anxiety and panic attacks, and moving out of your parents’ house – all while you’re also still trying to figure yourself out.

Just turned 21 years old, almost entirely self-taught as a producer and musician (playing eleven instruments) and with over 300,000,000 streams worldwide and touring sold-out dates across UK, Europe, Japan, Australia & USA during 2022, Alfie Templeman's global appeal is growing every day. Alfie has also collaborated with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren on his recent album “Space Force”, Dom Valentino, Anna of the North and Boy Pablo’s producer Bob Junior on their recent outputs and co-wrote and produced the worldwide breakout track “Dizzy” by Chloe Moriondo. Fresh, bold, youthful and inventive. Alfie Templeman sees a sometimes grey world in vibrant technicolour.

