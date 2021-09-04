ANTWERP SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Performs at the Opening Gala at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

The Antwerp Symphony Orchestra once again welcomes a grande dame from the opera world for the annual opening gala. Diana Damrau' otherworldly breath control, detailed and delicate tonalities and compelling empathy make her one of the most beloved singers of our time. She can be heard all over the world in the best opera houses and on the most prestigious stages. Together with conductor Pavel Baleff and bass Nicolas Testé, she kicks off the classical concert season with a programme full of royal arias and duets.

With arias by, among others, Donizetti, Rossini, Verdi and Gounod.

The concert takes place on 25 September.

Tickets via antwerpsymphonyorchestra.be.