VIDEO: Olney Theatre Center Announces 2020-21 Season on Facebook Live; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE HUMANS, HEDWIG, and More!

Olney Theatre Center took to Facebook live to announced its 2020-21 season yesterday!

The season will include The Humans, Beauty and the Beast, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Music Man, and many more.

Check out the full lineup, and watch the season announcement below!

The Humans

September 2 - October 4 2020

By turns hilarious and haunting, the Tony-winning play The Humans tells the story of the Blakes, a middle-class American family celebrating a most unusual Thanksgiving. This year, they gather in New York City at youngest daughter Brigid's Chinatown apartment - a basement duplex that would feel like a bargain if not for the lack of sunlight and the sudden, unexplained, loud noises coming from upstairs. Normally they celebrate in Scranton, but the break with tradition is just one of many disruptions with which they're forced to contend. Stephen Karam's brilliant play delivers both the warm comfort of family and a thoroughly modern anxiety about what's on the other side of the wall.

Featuring Kimberly Gilbert (Angels in America), Mitchell Hébert (Cabaret), Sherri L. Edelen (How to Succeed...), Dani Stoller (The Crucible).

Hedwig And The Angry Inch

October 7 - November 8 2020

The revolutionary punk-rock sensation comes to Olney Theatre Center in a special return engagement from Mason Alexander Park, the Helen Hayes Award-nominated Emcee from Cabaret! In the crossfire of cold wars and culture wars, Hedwig is a survivor, and not just of a botched sex change operation that left her with the aformentioned "Angry Inch". Transported to America, she is chasing rock stardom and though the band may be stuck in some seedy dive while Tommy Gnosis, her one-time protege and lover plays the stadium across the street, Hedwig's tale is bound for punk rock glory. For those who like their music loud, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a rock 'n' roll musical that incorporates a cabaret confessional, drag, and a heart of gold, guarded by barbed wire and sequin spiked heels.

*must be purchased separately from a Season Membership

Starring Mason Alexander Park as Hedwig

Beauty and the Beast

November 6 - January 3 2021

Be our guest for the holidays as the classic animated story comes to life on the Olney Theatre Mainstage. It's a tale as old as time, but it gets a new look from Tony-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge (one of the featured professional directors on the (the Disney Plus show Encore), who wowed OTC audiences with her production of Once. Our biggest show of the year brings the whole family together for a magical and memorable musical about the redemptive power of love. Join Belle, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and the rest of the gang in the Beast's cursed castle for an escape to a world where beauty is more than skin deep and happily ever after is just a rose petal away.

Starring Helen Hayes Award-nominated Jade Jones as Belle. Also featuring Jessica Lauren Ball, Iyona Blake, Hailey Ibberson, Connor Reilly, and John Sygar.

A Christmas Carol

November 27 - December 27 2020

It's the 11th Anniversary of Olney's favorite Christmas tradition. Paul Morella's captivating solo performance of the Dickens classic keeps audiences coming back season after season. They come for the masterful storytelling and come back fro teh way Paul keeps this tale fresh, year after year.

AD16

February 5 - March 7 2021

What if your first crush really was perfect? From the comic genius of Cinco Paul (Despicable Me) and Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us) comes the delightfully witty, sublimely inspiring story of teenaged Mary Magdalene, who falls in love with the carpenter's son next door... who happens to be a kid named Jesus. In her quest to impress him, Mary has to fend off a trio of 1st-Century Mean Girls and a bunch of Beastie Boys-inspired wiseguys from the Sanhedrin. She learns that getting Jesus to love you back is both easier - and harder - than she ever imagined. With a lush R&B score and a riotous cast of characters, A.D. 16 achieves the rare feat of being both funny and sincere. A thrilling and fun musical for people of all faiths, or no faith at all.

Dance Nation

March 3 - April 4 2021

The pre-teen dance team from Liverpool, Ohio is primed for competition, but in Clare Barron's explosive script the stakes are much higher than just a first place trophy. Lives are at stake, future happiness lays in the balance, emerging sexuality strikes with the power of a thousand lightning bolts, and every interaction in the tight-knit group is suffused with threat, risk, and the urgency of adolescence. Adult actors of all ages portray the girls (and one boy) amidst their tween confusion and as their future adult-selves in a dream play with moments of true terror, complete with fangs, blood, and wild, stylized, dancel.

Featuring Shubhangi Kuchibhotla, Megan Graves and Tracy Lynn Olivera.

Content Advisory: strong language, sexual content.

Murder on the Orient Express

April 7 - May 9 2021

The Orient Express travels from Istanbul to Calais, carrying its passengers in the lap of 1930s luxury, but on this trip there's been a murder and everyone's a suspect. Fortunately, Hercule Poirot, the world's greatest detective is onboard to solve the mystery before the train reaches Belgrade. Even better, this adaptation of the Agatha Christie masterpiece is handled by modern master, Ken Ludwig (A Comedy of Tenors), in a stunning production that was a sold out hit in Baltimore. So grab a ticket and climb aboard, you won't want to be left back at the station when the murderer is revealed!

The Music Man

June 4 - July 11 2021

Our revolutionary retelling of this Golden Age classic is sure to be the talk of the DMV - and beyond - in the coming season. With a half Deaf and half Hearing cast, you'll experience beloved songs like "76 Trombones". "Til There Was You", and "Rock Island" like never before. The citizens of River City have got trouble. Only, Harold Hill has them convinced it lays in their pool halls. His solution: a marching band, and he just happens to sell instruments and uniforms. It's all part of his latest con job. Everyone in town seems to be falling for it, except Marian. The catch is, Harold may be falling for her.





